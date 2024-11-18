He Proposed To His Girlfriend But She Rejected Him And Said She’s Not Sure She Loves Him Since Her Job Is Stressing Her Out

Six months ago, this 28-year-old man’s 27-year-old girlfriend asked that he buy her an engagement ring and propose within a set time frame.

They’ve been dating for two years, and he felt ready to take the next step. Over the course of the last several months, his girlfriend has been indicating she wants a specific ring with stones that are pretty hard to find at your normal jeweler.

He finally found a ring he knew his girlfriend would love, so he bought it for $500. That is more money than he planned on spending on a ring, but since he was so convinced he wanted his girlfriend to be his wife, he was happy to spend that money.

“The time comes, and I propose; I do all sorts of lovely…and creative stuff to make it a perfect proposal, and she accepts before starting to cry as she reveals she is unsure if she loves me because her job has been so stressful lately,” he explained.

He was shocked when his girlfriend rejected him, and he felt as if his world was ending. They took a week apart, then decided to give their relationship another chance.

Overall, things are not terrible, but he can sense they’re not like they were prior to the engagement.

He decided to return the ring, but the company he purchased it from gave him a hard time over a piece of paper on the ring having been cut.

He’s so upset that he wasted $500 on an engagement ring he can no longer use, and he’s scared he’s going to hold a grudge against his girlfriend for dropping a lot of money on her. When he told her he couldn’t return the ring, she responded that it was too bad and walked off.

“I feel like it’s very unfair for me to take the hit when she changed her mind without hinting or telling me,” he continued.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.