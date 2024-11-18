He Wants To Call Off His Wedding After His Fiancée Flipped Out On Him For Not Paying Her Cousin’s Medical Bills

This 26-year-old man earns a substantial amount of money at his job, and it means he’s in a totally separate financial situation from his 24-year-old fiancée, who makes minimum wage.

He proposed to her a couple of months ago, and they’ve been with one another for three years. However, his fiancée demands so much money from him that he’s really beginning to grow tired of it.

He’s at the point where he wants to call off the wedding because that’s how out of hand this has all gotten.

Several days ago, his fiancée’s cousin suffered from some kind of medical emergency and, because of that, had to pay the hospital an enormous bill.

His fiancée expected him to help her cousin out, but he said to his fiancée there was no way he could pay that kind of cash.

“She went off on me, calling me selfish and saying if I truly loved her, I’d help her family,” he explained.

“Her mom even sent me a text saying I was wrong for not stepping up. And it didn’t end there. Just a few days later, her uncle, who I’ve never even met, reached out and asked me for a ‘loan’ to fund a business idea.”

“He made it sound urgent, and of course, my fiancée was right there, nodding like it was no big deal. I said no, and once again, my fiancée guilt-tripped me, saying, “This is how my family survives. Why can’t you just help?”

His fiancée demands that he pay for everything – all of their vacations, various medical bills, and even helping her loved ones start their ventures.

