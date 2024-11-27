He Wants His 7-Year-Old Autistic Son Out Of His House Since He’s Ruining His Life

Andrii Oleksiienko - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

This dad has a 7-year-old son who is off the charts brilliant when it comes to math and science, but his son is also autistic and ruining his life, as well as destroying their family.

He has two other children, both girls, who are 5-years-old and 3-years-old. His daughters are incredible. They are full of respect, kindness, and happiness, and they’re super easygoing. His son is sadly the complete opposite.

“His autistic trigger is anything he doesn’t like, and at a minimum, he will yell at us to stop, be quiet, etc., and will sometimes throw fists and kick,” he explained.

“He is verbally and physically abusive. My girls cannot sing. Can’t speak. They don’t have a safe space to grow and be themselves.”

“My marriage is suffering. Our time together before he came into our lives was absolute bliss. Never in a thousand years could I have imagined that divorce would ever occur even as a thought for either of us; it has come up multiple times now.”

If he and his wife do get a break from their son and have their parents watch him, they’re too busy talking to their son’s school about how they’re trying their hardest to prevent him from punching his classmates.

So, everything revolves around their son and his behavior problems, even their time spent briefly away from him.

They’re spending so much money on therapy for their son that it’s messing up their finances. He feels like his life is a nightmare, and he’s no longer the same person he was before his son came into his life.

When he tries to take time for himself, he feels awful for dumping his son on his wife to manage all on her own. Oh, and they can’t take their son out in public, as he puts everyone at risk.

“I resent him. If that makes me a [bad] person, then so be it,” he said. “If an adult stranger treated my family this way, I wouldn’t stop until he was locked up in a jail cell, but he is my own…7-year-old son.”

“I understand that he’ll likely be able to improve his behavior with our nonstop support over the next twenty years.”

“I just don’t think I have it in me, and it would be at the expense of my girls, which I will not accept. And his teenage years, professionals tell me, will be even worse. He needs to go live somewhere else.”

He’s left wondering if it’s wrong of him to want his son to be removed from his home.

