She Just Got A Call From A Woman In Love With Her Husband, Asking Her To Leave Him So They Can Be Together

bnenin - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

The last several days have been absolutely awful for this poor 39-year-old woman. She learned that her dad isn’t her biological father at all, and then she received a bizarre call from an unknown woman.

Apparently, this woman carried out an affair with her husband for two long years. Then, her husband dumped his affair partner right around the time she requested a divorce.

But over the phone, this woman said that she’s still in love with her husband and that he loves her too. This woman asked her to essentially leave her husband so they could finally be together.

“She blamed me for manipulating my husband into staying with me,” she explained. “I had absolutely no clue, but her timeline of when the affair started and ended makes sense. I acted like I knew, told her to [get lost] and leave us alone, and ended the call.”

Let’s rewind to two years ago: right when Christmas was over, her husband went from being wonderful to hardly paying her any attention.

She ended up losing weight and did everything in her power to be attractive to her husband. However, that didn’t work, and her husband acted like she was his housekeeper and nanny, nothing more.

She brought it up to her husband, but that didn’t change things between them. Since he’s always been so busy with his company, she figured perhaps that was what was going on.

It never crossed her mind that her husband could have been cheating on her. But then their physical life suffered, and they went out on fewer dates.

He also appeared distracted during family events. Again, she reassured herself his job was his top priority, not her or their family.

bnenin – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

“I felt taken for granted, had a short affair, was mad my husband never noticed, and decided to blow it all up and walk away,” she said.

“I then told my husband I had an affair, and I was done and wanted a divorce. He wanted to reconcile, me, not so much.”

She then agreed to go on a family vacation for Memorial Day weekend, and her husband impressed her so much that she resolved to work on fixing their marriage.

They went to marriage counseling together, and everything was improving. She’s thrilled to have her “old loving husband back.”

But, her husband never disclosed to her why he pulled away from her in the first place, and now she realizes it’s because he had another woman all along.

“My heart tells me to stay now that things are good again,” she said. “My mind says this is really [messed] up, and I am building what is left of my future “on a bed of sand,” like my dad (who isn’t really my dad) says.”

She’s left wondering how she should handle things. She could act like she never received the call and isn’t aware that her husband had an affair.

Or, she could pitch a fit, even though she also cheated on her husband, so that’s hardly fair of her to be mad.

“I am inclined to just stay quiet, and maybe after things continue to calm down and improve, [I will] just let him know that I know,” she concluded.

Do you think that’s the best way for her to deal with this?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read