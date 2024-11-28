He Wants To Serve His Pregnant Wife With Divorce Papers Before Thanksgiving Dinner So He Can Embarrass Her In Front Of Her Family

Mustafa - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

To celebrate Thanksgiving this year, this 31-year-old man wants to serve his pregnant wife with divorce papers in front of her family.

He and his 27-year-old wife Becky got hitched four years ago, and if you asked him a couple of weeks back who meant everything to him, he would have told you, Becky.

Becky was his entire world, but right now, he views her as less than a human being. Now, he and Becky have dreamed of having kids, and Becky knew about how important it was for him to be a dad prior to their wedding day.

Becky assured him that she was on the same page, but then, after they got married, Becky said she no longer wanted to be a mom. This crushed him, but he went along with her choice. After all, Becky was the highlight of his life.

“We purchased a small farm after getting married, and Becky decided that would be her full-time job,” he explained.

“We really were blessed to be living the beautiful life that we were living. Becky wants a Thoroughbred horse for six figures, no problem. Becky wants to import a herd of Brahman cows because regular cows look boring, no problem.”

“Becky wants a brand new diesel truck every year to drive into town, no problem. I had no issue providing all of these things because I knew her first love was taking care of animals. I knew that’s what made her happy.”

Sadly, the wonderful life he built with Becky came crashing down around him a couple of weeks ago when Becky’s best friend, Emily, asked if he had time to talk to her.

He thought Emily was planning some kind of a surprise for Becky and was looking for him to pitch in, so he agreed to meet up with her.

Emily stopped by his house while Becky wasn’t at home, and she handed him a stack of papers proving that Becky has been cheating on him for the last eight months with a married veterinarian.

As for how Emily knows, Becky’s been her bestie for more than a decade, so Becky doesn’t keep secrets from Emily.

He thinks Emily is jealous of Becky, and that’s what motivated her to say something to him after staying silent about the affair for months.

Emily stood there as he looked at the documentation of the affair, and then she gave him more details. The worst part is that the guy Emily’s been sleeping with bills him thousands of dollars an hour.

This man also goes to the same church as him and shakes his hand. Oh, and Becky and her affair partner hook up in his house on a daily basis.

“Almost every time Becky goes on a trip, it’s with her lover and not her friends,” he said. “Becky deliberately sent me 2 states away to pick up a trailer so she could have the house to herself and her lover.”

“All the new girly clothes and heels are for this man and not me. The icing on the cake is that Becky is currently pregnant with her lover and not me.”

“I know this because she admitted it all through text to Emily. She admitted to keeping the truth hidden from me.”

Emily’s dad knows about the affair, and he insisted that Emily should say nothing so they could protect their family’s reputation in town.

He knows about Emily’s pregnancy and fully believed she was carrying his baby. He was thrilled to tell his loved ones and he even started furnishing the baby’s room and modifying their home for the little bundle of joy.

He thinks Becky is nothing but evil, and he’s been sitting on this newfound information about her for weeks as he waited to get himself organized for a divorce.

He even obtained videos of Becky’s affair, he got a real estate agent to appraise his house, and he hired a lawyer to help him. His lawyer thinks he will be just fine financially, especially since they can prove Becky’s infidelity.

But he’s curious about how he should spring the divorce on Becky. He wants to have her served with the divorce papers right before she sits down to have dinner at her mom and dad’s house.

“Her entire family will be there, from siblings to grandparents to friends, including Emily,” he continued. “After she is served and realizes what is going on, [it] will be my time to leave.”

His best friend is concerned that this is not the best plan, but he thinks he will be just fine. He thinks it’s less thrilling to serve Becky at their home, and he would like to embarrass her in front of her family today.

Do you think he should serve Becky with divorce papers right before Thanksgiving dinner in front of her loved ones?

