He Struggled In An Animal Shelter After His Dad Went To Jail And Abandoned Him, But He Just Found A New Family

Bunny’s Buddies is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by a woman named Amanda Jo and her husband, Kyle.

Bunny’s Buddies is dedicated to rescuing dogs in need, including ones left on the street to fend for themselves or stuck in slaughterhouses or on meat trucks over in Asia.

In a TikTok video shared to their account @bunnysbuddies, the organization recently spotlighted a dog named George, who sadly landed in an animal shelter here in America after his dad went to jail and abandoned him.

“George Il was abandoned by his owner after they went to jail and never came back from him!” Bunny’s Buddies exclaimed alongside adorable clips of George.

“How sad is that!? He has officially been with us for 4 months now without one solid application! When I first saw him, l was sure people would be begging to adopt him, but so far, that has not been the case.”

“All he’s had was an adopter that backed out on him at the last second…he deserves SO much better!”

George was pulled from a shelter in Tennessee after his owner never came back to get him, even though he was released from jail.

Bunny’s Buddies organized for George to head over to Omaha, Nebraska, to live with a foster family.

The clips of George show him getting loved on by the kids in his foster family, and Bunny’s Buddies said he’s the best boy ever.

