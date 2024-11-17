Her Boyfriend Refuses To Cook And Argues That His Mom Says He Doesn’t Need To Learn

For nearly a year, this 30-year-old woman has been dating her 33-year-old boyfriend. As soon as they began a relationship, her boyfriend basically moved right into her home.

Since he moved in, she’s been cooking for him constantly, even though she has a demanding job that requires a lot of her time.

Her boyfriend also doesn’t pick up after himself, so she’s the one left cleaning their home. He won’t do any chores without her asking him first.

Only then will he do tiny things like load or unload the dishwasher. But again, she has to basically badger him to get him to pitch in.

Overall, she thinks her boyfriend is ignorant in a lot of ways. He tried to cook one single time, and he ruined the pot he was using since he didn’t add oil to it.

“It’s not like his family is super rich or anything for him to get away with this much ignorance; even the] Kardashians know how to cook!” she exclaimed.

“I tried to teach him how to do simple cooking many times, but he doesn’t really want to learn. We live in a rather small city, so if I don’t cook, it’s going to be fast food or greasy fake Asian food that day.”

“And he’s [a] picky eater too. I’m okay with eating leftover[s] for multiple days in a roll, but he wants fresh and different food every day, so I have to cook daily.”

She finally pleaded with her boyfriend to please learn to make easy dishes like salad, pasta, or something in their air fryer since she’s so over playing chef.

