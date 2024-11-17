Her Girlfriend’s Coworkers Are Jealous That She Keeps Sending Starbucks Coffee Deliveries To Her Job

If you were having a bad day at work, wouldn’t you love it if your partner sent you some flowers or coffee as a sweet pick-me-up?

For all of us, the answer is probably yes. But if you often received deliveries from your partner at the office, and it started to make your colleagues envious, what would you do?

This 28-year-old woman is currently in a relationship with her girlfriend, who’s 27, and they’ve found themselves in the same situation.

To provide some context, her girlfriend is extremely picky when it comes to how she likes her coffee. Her girlfriend hates hot coffee or any cup of Joe that doesn’t have a ton of milk in it.

So, whenever her girlfriend texts her and talks about having a boring or stressful day at work, she tries to do something nice for her.

“I will Uber Eats Starbucks at her work, so she has coffee and a cake pop,” she said.

To be clear, they have separate finances, and she can afford to send her girlfriend treats now and then. Not to mention, her girlfriend loves it whenever she surprises her with such a thoughtful gesture.

“And I’ve been doing it for the past couple of months with no issue,” she explained.

The only problem is that, a few days ago, her girlfriend came home from work and revealed some coworkers were getting disgruntled by the frequent Starbucks deliveries.

