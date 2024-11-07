Her Boyfriend’s Ex Posted On Social Media To Warn Other Girls About How Awful He Is

Eleven months ago, this 32-year-old woman and her 32-year-old boyfriend started dating, but they only made things official four months ago.

Recently, her boyfriend mentioned he knew his ex posted on social media to warn other girls about how awful he is.

He stated his ex accused him of being abusive, which he vehemently denied. She was worried enough to go hunt up the post and have a look for herself, and it wasn’t difficult to uncover.

The post had nothing about abuse, but it was all about how her boyfriend’s a cheater and a liar. She already knew these things about her boyfriend, as he told her the truth about it.

“I’ve not held his past against him ever, giving him the chance to do things differently with me,” she explained.

“I was relieved to see no accusations of physical abuse and that most of what he had told me about the cheating was consistent with what she reported in the post.”

“There were a few details about the extent of the cheating that he hadn’t told me, and about his character and how he would lie, that I wanted clarification on.”

She turned around and told her boyfriend she got her hands on the post and then asked him to clarify everything his ex was saying.

Specifically, she wanted him to clean up the accusations about him being a liar, but her boyfriend got angry with her for even digging the post up.

