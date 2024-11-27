Her Daughter Creeped Her Out When She Said She Was Talking To Her Deceased Daycare Teacher

bearmoney - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual child

A mom on TikTok (@arlh87) recently shared the craziest thing her young daughter has ever said to her. It involves her daughter’s deceased daycare teacher and will probably send a chill down your spine.

The story begins back when her daughter was 3-years-old and began going to a daycare, where she fell in love with one specific teacher, Miss N. The teacher adored her daughter and was always thrilled to see the toddler.

Miss N was especially helpful, too. Every morning, she’d be rushing to work and often had to drop her daughter off at daycare in pajamas and with “crazy, chaotic hair.”

“But by the time I’d go pick up my daughter, her hair was done in the cutest little hairstyles, which I’m not good at. [My daughter] would have her hair up in braids, with bows, and it was just the sweetest little gesture,” she recalled.

Eventually, though, her daughter needed to move up to a higher level of daycare instruction, meaning Miss N wouldn’t be her daughter’s teacher anymore. According to her, Miss N was super upset and didn’t want to stop teaching her daughter.

“[Miss N] was like, ‘Please don’t take my baby, I’m going to miss having her in my class. I don’t want her to go,'” she detailed.

Regardless, in the end, Miss N stated that her daughter was too advanced and would be bored unless she moved to a higher-level class.

So, her daughter entered a new class, which was thankfully only one classroom over from Miss N, and things were going well. However, about a month later, tragedy struck.

After work one day, she went by the daycare to pick up her daughter and immediately knew something was wrong as soon as she walked in. The atmosphere was extremely cold and dark, and people were crying.

She quickly asked the receptionist what had happened and learned Miss N had passed away. It came out that Miss N was actually six months pregnant, and due to complications, both Miss N and her baby died.

The daycare staff informed her and the rest of the parents they’d simply be telling the kids that Miss N had gotten a job somewhere else and wouldn’t be working there anymore.

“And so we ran with that. That’s what we told my daughter. We told her that Miss N got a new job, so you’re not going to see her anymore,” she explained.

Of course, her daughter was sad at first, but as time went on, her daughter gradually stopped asking for Miss N.

It wasn’t until a year later, when her daughter was 4-years-old, that Miss N made a creepy appearance in their lives again.

At that point, her daughter loved to “play in the rain” with her toys using their shower head. Yet, one day, her daughter’s play session took a strange turn.

She could hear her daughter laughing and playing with the toys for a while. Then, there was a shift, and her daughter started talking, responding “yes” or “no” as if she were being asked questions.

She was understandably confused, so she walked over and asked her daughter who she was talking to.

“[My daughter] looks at me, and she’s, like, looking back, kind of like, ‘What? Do you not see?’ And she goes, ‘Miss N! She’s right here!’ pointing to absolutely nothing but air,” she said.

She was freaked out and felt chills run through her entire body. Still, she tried to remain calm, and when her daughter again said that Miss N was there, she asked what Miss N was saying.

“[Miss N] said I have to comb my hair and that she was going to do it really pretty for me,” her daughter responded.

In hindsight, she genuinely believes Miss N visited her daughter and that the encounter was sweet. Nonetheless, she was incredibly creeped out at the time.

Since sharing this story on TikTok, some commenters have left eerie tales of their own.

“My mom had a daycare. When she passed, we explained to one of the kids, and one of them said, ‘I know. She told me she had to go in my sleep,'” one user wrote.

“My first few words were, ‘Daddy, look at that man over there!’ There was no man,” another shared.

“My mom heard me crying in my sleep once, and I said, ‘It’s okay, mommy. He’s here now.’ And she said, ‘Who is?’ And I said, ‘Your daddy,'” commented a third.

