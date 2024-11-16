Her Husband Bought Sheep And Chickens Without Asking Her, And She’s Exhausted Caring For Them

This 33-year-old woman’s 31-year-old husband is the kind of guy who has forever entertained fanciful, extravagant ideas.

Mainly, they don’t do any harm, such as when her husband thought it would be cool to build their children a treehouse, yet he never completed the project.

But then he purchased sheep and chickens without asking her, and now she’s the one stuck running her husband’s tiny petting zoo right in her own backyard.

Three months ago, their family took a trip to a farm run by volunteers, and when they arrived back home, her husband said it would be incredible if their kids had chickens and sheep of their own.

She didn’t even have a chance to reel her husband in and remind him they should think before acting because then he brought home six chickens and two sheep.

Their 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter were thrilled, and she thought it was great momentarily as well.

“It was all fun, games, petting, and collecting eggs for breakfast—until reality set in,” she explained.

“Now, every morning, I’m up at the crack of dawn feeding, cleaning, and making sure the sheep don’t stage an escape.”

“One of them, whom I’ve sarcastically named Lamb Chop, has a penchant for squeezing through the fence and prancing around and eating the neighbor’s bushes. Meanwhile, the chickens have a vendetta against staying in their coop and are constantly eyeing my garden like it’s a five-star buffet.”

