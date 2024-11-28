Her Husband Flipped Out On Her For Taking Their Kids Camping In Death Valley For Thanksgiving

This woman and her husband are really not in a good spot right now. They’ve decided to separate momentarily, and she’s saving up her money to be able to file for divorce sometime soon.

While she loves her husband, she is just ready to throw the towel in. Counseling has been suggested, but her husband has not made an effort to schedule an appointment, so they’re stuck in a bad place with no light at the end of the tunnel.

Anyway, she’s been planning a camping trip to Death Valley with her kids for months now. She bought their tents and gear and was so excited to go away for a bit.

She did organize this trip prior to separating from her husband, and it was intended to be their annual family vacation.

She’s currently at her campsite, and her husband phoned her up to ask if she would bring their kids over to his mom and dad’s house for Thanksgiving.

She pointed out that she’s not at home; they’re in Death Valley and won’t be back until Sunday, perhaps sometime in the afternoon.

“He went off on me and said…I’m keeping his kids from him, but I asked him if he wanted to come,” she explained.

“I asked if he was going to put in time at work so he could take off this whole week, and he ignored my texts and refused to acknowledge I said anything.”

“I reminded him that he’s still part of my family calendar and gets notifications for things, and if he cared enough, he would look at it and not just swipe it off the screen if he really wanted to be somewhere, and then I told him I’m tired and have been tired of waiting for him to want to do stuff and he can either come or not.”

Since then, her husband’s brother and two sisters have been bombarding her with texts, yelling at her for not coming to their Thanksgiving.

They also have tried to make her feel guilty for not allowing their mom to see her kids for the holiday. She finally clapped back at them and said they should have told her husband this was super important before he treated her like trash and ignored her plans for the trip.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to take her kids camping in Death Valley for Thanksgiving instead of bringing them to spend time with her in-laws for the day.

