Her Husband Put Down Her Cats, So She Wants To Divorce Him

This 30-year-old woman has had a strained relationship with her 32-year-old husband ever since he proposed to her in front of her entire family.

She was pretty much forced to say yes, and she did a really good job of talking herself into believing he could be the love of her life.

Not too long ago, she and her husband got into a fight over her cats, and her husband said they were obnoxious and dirty.

Her cats are litter box trained and rarely create messes, so she didn’t see why her husband was so upset.

“When I asked him about it, he snapped and started shouting at me, calling me ‘irresponsible’ for not watching my pets,” she explained.

She packed a few things and went to stay with her mom after her husband screamed at her over her felines.

The following morning, her husband sent her an apology text and pleaded with her to return to their house.

He then mentioned that her cats destroyed his couch, but when he texted her a photo to show this, his version of his couch being ruined was just chunks of cat hair sitting on it.

After trying to get her husband to understand that wasn’t the end of the world, he finally said he was in the wrong, and she decided to return home.

