He’s Showing You How To Upgrade Your Basic Boxed Stuffing Into Something Special

Thanksgiving dinner isn’t complete without stuffing! But cooking Thanksgiving dinner for a large party can be stressful, causing you to direct your attention toward the main dishes like the turkey, mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese, and possibly neglecting the stuffing.

Well, we won’t let that happen this year! You simply must have some delicious stuffing on the table. To lighten the load of holiday cooking, just use stuffing from a box.

TikToker @cibsandibus is demonstrating how to upgrade a basic boxed mix into something absolutely wonderful and special. Your guests will never know that it started from a box and is only semi-homemade—unless you tell them, of course.

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees. Next, pour four cups of chicken broth into a pot on the stove. Add half a stick of garlic and herb butter.

While waiting for the broth to come to a boil, melt the other half of the butter in a pan. Try not to feel guilty about the crazy amounts of butter. After all, it’s a special occasion, and it’s not like you eat this way on any regular ol’ day.

Throw some chopped celery, onion, and carrots in the pan. Then, season the vegetables with a bit of salt and pepper.

Once the broth starts boiling, add in two packets of stuffing. Let the bread crumbs soak up the savory flavor of the chicken broth. It also helps add moisture. Meanwhile, incorporate a generous spoonful of minced garlic into the vegetables.

Next, remove the pan from the heat and pour the contents into the pot with the stuffing. Give everything a good mix before adding some cornbread.

You can make your own cornbread or buy some from the store to make it quick and easy. Crumble four pieces of cornbread into the stuffing. Gently mix the stuffing around to avoid crushing it.

