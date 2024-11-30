Her Mom Invited Her Cheating Ex-Fiancé To Thanksgiving, So She Left

A year ago, this 27-year-old woman called off her engagement to her 29-year-old fiancé. He cheated on her with one of his coworkers, and she caught him.

She was crushed and embarrassed to have to cancel their wedding. She then turned to her family, hoping they would be supportive, but her 55-year-old mom was no such thing.

Her mom stated that “everyone makes mistakes” while asking her if she felt she was blowing the whole situation out of proportion.

She saw the photos and text messages her fiancé exchanged with his coworker, so there was no way she was being unreasonable in leaving him.

This year, she’s found someone new, and her 28-year-old boyfriend is not rich, like her ex-fiancé, but he works hard, is sweet, and she doesn’t have to question his loyalty.

“My mom, however, hasn’t hidden her disapproval of him,” she explained. “She once told me, “He’s nice, but he’s not exactly husband material, is he?” and made comments like, “Your ex could’ve provided you with such a comfortable life.”

“I brushed it off because I know my mom can be superficial, and I didn’t want to let it ruin our relationship.”

For Thanksgiving this year, she was looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her entire family, and when they got to her mom and dad’s house on Thanksgiving day, she was met with an odd sight.

She could have sworn her ex-fiancé’s car was parked right there in the driveway, but she reassured herself that it wasn’t possible for him to be inside.

When she entered her mom and dad’s house, her ex was there, sitting down at the table with all of her loved ones, giggling with her siblings like he was still a part of her life.

Her boyfriend turned to look at her, obviously puzzled, and she felt sick. She pulled her mom into a private area and demanded to know why her ex was invited to Thanksgiving.

Her mom admitted she extended an invitation to him since he’s basically “family.” She jogged her mom’s memory regarding how hurtful her ex had been to her before reminding her mom that she had her boyfriend with her.

“Her response? “Well, your boyfriend isn’t exactly Thanksgiving material, is he? [Ex-fiancé] belongs here.” She said it loud enough for my boyfriend to overhear,” she added.



Livid, she stormed out of her mom and dad’s house with her boyfriend in tow. Her mom literally rolled her eyes at her before she left and accused her of being a drama queen.

When she did walk out, her mom screamed behind her that she was wrecking Thanksgiving for everyone and humiliating her in front of someone “important.”

Her family has been bombarding her with calls and texts ever since she exited Thanksgiving like that, but opinions are divided.

Many of her loved ones think she was being too dramatic and should have pretended her ex didn’t exist. Others believe her mom was out of control in inviting her ex in the first place.

“My mom, of course, is playing the victim, claiming I “humiliated her” and that she only invited my ex because she thought it would “help heal old wounds,” she concluded.

She’s left wondering if it was unreasonable for her to leave after all.

What do you think?

