He’s Afraid That His Brother Will Wear A Skirt Or Dress To His Wedding And Steal All The Attention

In approximately one year, this man is set to tie the knot. He’s thinking there will be fifty to sixty guests in attendance.

Now, he and his fiancée are very open and accepting of people for who they are, but a large portion of his fiancée’s family is not like that.

They live in the South and are super conservative, and he’s worried about what they will think of his brother.

“My older brother is my only sibling. He lives in a very progressive city on the opposite side of the country,” he explained.

“Over the last few years (I think it’s been over that time frame), he has taken to nearly always wearing dresses and skirts. He is still otherwise male presenting; he has a long beard and uses male pronouns.”

“I am concerned that if he attends the wedding dressed in this manner, all of the focus will be on him and not on my bride, and also that there will be a chorus of whispers from amongst the conservatives…”

His brother takes great pride in being someone who doesn’t follow the rules or fit societal expectations, especially when it comes to how he chooses to dress himself.

He adores his brother, and this is not about trying to stifle his brother’s true self: he’s just afraid that his brother will steal the spotlight on his wedding day if he shows up in a dress or a skirt instead of a pair of pants.

He really does not want his wedding day to be about his brother and his outfit choices, which is bound to happen as a bearded man wearing feminine clothing.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.