Here’s How You Can Find Someone To Date Before The Holidays, According To A Few Romantic Comedies

Do you ever wonder how literally every main character in each Hallmark movie seems to magically stumble upon a storybook romance right before the holidays? How nice would it be if all of those “meet cutes” could actually happen in real life?

Well, lucky for you, they can! If you are sick and tired of sipping wine alone by the fireplace, building gingerbread houses without a cooking companion, and wishing that you could search high and love for the ultimate romantic Christmas gift, then boy, do we have the best idea for you.

Why not just take a page out of Hallmark’s playbook and follow in the footsteps of protagonists’ past? After all, the blueprint is literally right there for you to take and run with!

And below, we outlined some of the most foolproof steps you need to take in order to live out your rom-com dreams– all inspired by Hallmark-Esque plotlines.

“Falling For Christmas”

This gem of a movie– starring every millennial’s favorite, Lindsay Lohan– just came out this Christmas season. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take romance cues from the Freaky Friday queen herself.

Your first and most important step is to be a spoiled heiress. I mean, how hard is it to inherit a hefty estate, fan yourself with dollar bills, and line your closet with wardrobe bags from Bergdorf Goodman?

Second, now that you are just so exhausted from holiday cocktail parties and winter galas, you should head out on a retreat to the countryside. More specifically, a ski trip– because aside from your love of fashion and high society, you also happen to be a pretty talented winter sports enthusiast.

Well, you shouldn’t be too good at skiing because this next step is critical– literally. While flying down the mountain, you have to get into a horrid ski accident that leaves you in critical condition. Now, don’t worry: you will recover. You just won’t recover your memory.

