He’s Upset That His Ex, Who Still Lives With Him, Slept With Her Best Friend Shortly After They Broke Up

This guy and his now ex-girlfriend broke up around one month ago, but they are still currently living together, which isn’t an ideal situation.

His ex simply doesn’t have enough money to move out of their place right now, which has left him footing the bill for absolutely all of their expenses.

Apparently, she hasn’t paid any rent since August, and he’s been picking up the slack. Not to mention, he’s covering their food, utilities, and transportation.

“I wanted her to be able to save faster so she can get out. She plans on moving out next month,” he said.

But while their split alone was difficult enough, he found out some shocking news just yesterday. It came out that his ex-girlfriend had slept with her male best friend only a few weeks after they broke up.

According to him, that directly goes against the agreement they had in place about her continuing to live with him.

“I had discussed with her before I let her stay here that if she slept with anyone while we were still living together, and especially that guy, I’d be emotionally [messed up], so I didn’t want her doing that until she moved out,” he explained.

Obviously, though, that didn’t happen. And once he discovered she’d slept with her male best friend, he was heartbroken and called one of his own friends to vent.

Unfortunately, his ex-girlfriend wound up overhearing their conversation, too, and she was livid with him.

