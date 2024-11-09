She Hired A Private Investigator To Follow Her Boyfriend And Caught Him Lying About Having A Nice Dinner With His Work Wife, Who Gave Her Bad Vibes

This 26-year-old woman is currently in a relationship, but her boyfriend, who’s 28, has a “work wife” at his office.

While plenty of women might have a problem with this, she actually didn’t believe it was a red flag when she first learned about her boyfriend’s female colleague.

“I thought it was no big deal, even kind of cute that he had a friend at work he could vent to and joke around with,” she recalled.

But more recently, things have changed, particularly because she’s noticed how often her boyfriend talks about his work wife.

He’ll bring up things his coworker said in conversation or funny jokes they shared together. Plus, he even mentioned how much his work wife “totally got him.”

“And to make matters worse, he’s been working late and going to more ‘after-work drinks’ than usual,” she added.

All of this made her a bit suspicious, and she spoke to her boyfriend a few times about his relationship with his work wife. Yet, he always just laughed her off and accused her of being paranoid.

This led her to go one step further and hire a private investigator to follow her boyfriend. She simply wanted to know whether there was more to the story.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d find anything. I just wanted peace of mind,” she noted.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.