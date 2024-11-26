He Accidentally Destroyed His Girlfriend’s Marriage And Now He Feels Terrible

This 38-year-old man just found out that he’s not the only man in his 37-year-old girlfriend Kate’s life. Back when he met Kate two years ago, he was supposed to be on a date with another girl, but he actually got stood up that evening.

He started chatting with Kate in that bar, and they really got along excellently. As Kate filled him in on the details of her life, she mentioned her parents were no longer living and that she had never been married before.

Kate went on to tell him that she hated cheaters and had a chaotic career that required her to travel outside the country frequently.

He later found out that all these things Kate told him were lies, but at the time, he thought she was telling him the truth. Throughout their first year together, Kate was hardly around, and she blamed her job.

“Our relationship was good or appeared that way,” he explained. “We went on dates when she was available; I bought her flowers, jewelry, a new phone, and dresses.”

“We also had a healthy [physical] life. We weren’t without our arguments, but they were small ones. Then, after 2 years of our “relationship,” I found the truth.”

Now, Kate has always kept her purse out of his reach and pretty much glued to her side. She also acted as if she was hiding something away in her bag.

One day, Kate left her purse at his apartment, and he couldn’t believe she did that since she was so defensive about it.

He placed Kate’s purse in his car, and suddenly, he heard a phone ringing from within it. He peered inside the bag and spotted a phone that looked nothing like Kate’s.

He momentarily believed it had to be her work phone, but then he realized a man named Jason was calling her, and Kate had put several heart emojis after his name. So, that poked a hole in his work phone theory.

“I answered the call and asked who it was when a man on the other side asked who I was; I told him I was Kate’s boyfriend,” he said.

“He went silent for a couple [of] moments before saying that Kate was his wife. I was also silent for a moment. I felt my world crashing down.”

“He told me to put everything back the way I had found it and asked for my number, telling me he would call me back later. I went back inside and made sure to put everything back the way it was, and not five minutes later, Kate came back, grabbed her purse, kissed my cheek, told me she had a work trip, and left.”

He spent the next ten minutes literally scrubbing the cheek Kate kissed with some soap. That evening, Jason called him as promised.

Jason informed him that he had spent the last eight years married to Kate and they shared two kids together. He filled Jason in on the Kate he thought he knew.

Jason added that Kate was not on a work trip at all and, in fact, she didn’t even have a job. Jason requested that they meet up in person, and he agreed to that.

The following morning, Kate was busy sending him messages about that work trip she said she was on, which made him feel ill.

“I called in sick to work and just looked at pictures of us, some trinkets she got me, and reminiscing about our short relationship,” he continued.

“Jason and I met in a cafe, and he began telling me his story; he showed me pictures of his children, his family, and Kate’s family. They all looked so happy in those pictures. I asked him why he was showing me all this, and he said, “That woman destroyed a family for [a physical connection], so you should know what kind of family she destroyed.”

“He told me that he was planning to divorce her and said that I could have her once they were divorced, but I told him that I didn’t want a cheater and a liar, as I believe that cheaters and liars are losers. He asked if I wanted to testify in court (we live in an at-fault state), and I said yes. He also asked if I wanted a recording of [Kate’s] reaction. I said yes to that as well, and I’m getting it tomorrow.”

Jason said he’s going to remain in touch with him, and before they parted ways, he said sorry to Jason for destroying his marriage.

Jason insisted he was actually happy that it was him and not some other guy and reassured him it was not a mistake that he made. Kate was the only one to blame.

Although Jason is not holding Kate’s infidelity against him, he can’t help but feel absolutely awful. He’s left wondering if he’s a terrible person for wrecking Jason’s marriage and the life of his kids, even though it was an accident.

