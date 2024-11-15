His Wife Lost $175,000 In A Ponzi Scheme, And His Brother’s Pushing Him To Divorce Her Over It

Seven years ago, this 31-year-old man got married to his 28-year-old wife, and they’ve been together for a decade in total.

They are solidly middle-class, and they live in a four-bedroom home and have a mortgage. His wife is a stay-at-home mom, while he’s the breadwinner of their family.

They have two daughters, ages three and six, and they are pregnant with their third daughter. Eighteen months back, his wife approached him regarding an opportunity for them to make an investment with her older brother.

His wife’s brother was running a company flipping homes, and he said he could give them a 12% return on the money they invested with him.

“I was skeptical of it, knowing his past,” he explained. “Her brother lives a fake lifestyle. He loves to show off rentals and vacations on social media.”

But his wife begged and badgered him into saying yes. At the time, they had $210,000 saved up, so he allowed his wife to take $100,000 and invest it with her brother.

That was no small sum to them – it represented a large chunk of their entire life savings, and none of them come from rich families.

They have had to earn every single penny to their names, and nobody has handed them a thing. So, his wife invested the money, and they didn’t hear from her brother.

“Fast forward to now, her brother has gone missing and was essentially running a Ponzi scheme,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.