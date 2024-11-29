His Wife’s Emasculating Him For Getting Beat Up By A High School Girl

This man has a job as a substitute teacher in a high school. Earlier in the week, he was walking down the hallway when he came across two girls in a full-on fight.

Some of the kids were standing around watching, and there was one female teacher in the middle, attempting to break the brawling girls up.

He jumped in to help the other teacher, who managed to calm down one of the girls somewhat, and he focused on the other girl.

“What happened next is a blur that was over in a few moments…the other teacher lost control briefly, and the girls started fighting again,” he explained.

“She regained control of her “girl” while I grabbed the other one. I was behind her, and I think the girl thought I was her opponent because she rapidly got loose, got on top of me, and started hitting me in the face.”

“She was in a blind rage but eventually realized she was hitting a male teacher and not the girl she was fighting. She looked at me with a very surprised look and then looked scared. I guess I was bleeding from the nose and looked pretty bad.”

The school nurse took a look at him and said he didn’t suffer severe damage. He’s the kind of person who easily gets nosebleeds, and he really only had a black eye from helping break up the fight.

Back when he was in middle school, he got into a fight with another boy that had to be stopped by teachers, so he thought he knew a thing or two about classmate fights.

He says when boys fight, it’s always an “ego” thing, but when girls fight, it’s different. The high school girl who beat him up was in a blind rage, thinking he was the other girl.

He begged the girl to stop when she was preoccupied with pummeling him, and the last thing he was concerned about was his own ego.

Getting badly beaten up by a high school girl has destroyed his self-confidence. This girl isn’t even a stranger to him – she was his student last year.

She’s not scary or intimidating. This girl looks like your normal teen. Back when he accepted his teaching job, he envisioned having to break up a football player fight, not a brawl between girls.

“My wife has not been supportive at all, even though she used to work in schools herself and knows how bad girl fights can be,” he continued.

“I guess it did not help that the other teacher who effectively restrained the other girl was a female teacher.”

His wife’s been emasculating him, demanding to know how the female teacher was able to restrain a teen girl, yet he couldn’t manage to do that at the moment.

The girl the female teacher was holding back clearly wasn’t as invested in hurting her opponent and was losing the fight.

His wife was furious that he had to attend Thanksgiving with a black eye, knowing everyone at the dinner table would want to know what happened to him.

His wife asked him to lie, but some of their loved ones already found out about him getting beat up by a high school girl, as they have kids who go to the school he works at.

What advice do you have for him?

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read