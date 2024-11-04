Microplastics Have Been Found In The Breath Of Wild Bottlenose Dolphins Off The Coasts Of Florida And Louisiana, Suggesting Inhalation Is Another Exposure Method To These Harmful Particles

Marine mammals could be inhaling microplastics, according to new evidence of the particles in the breath of wild bottlenose dolphins off the coasts of Florida and Louisiana.

The discovery raises concerns about all the places in which microplastics can be found. Now we know that the areas dolphins inhabit aren’t safe from them either.

Microplastics are tiny pieces of plastic that are less than five millimeters long. They have been found to have negative effects on human and animal health.

Previously, it was discovered that microplastics were present in marine mammals’ tissues through consumption. However, the new study suggests that inhalation is another significant method of exposure to these potentially harmful plastic particles.

“We found that dolphins may be breathing in microplastics, even if they live in rural areas away from high levels of human activity,” said Miranda Dziobak, a co-author of the study and an environmental scientist and public health instructor at the College of Charleston in South Carolina.

“This demonstrates that these particles are everywhere, regardless of urbanization and human development.”

At this point, microplastics have been found pretty much everywhere, from a mother’s milk to remote mountains. The wind can also blow microplastics across vast distances.

The researchers do not yet know how the inhalation of microplastics will affect dolphins, but they think it could damage their lungs. Humans have been found to breathe in the particles in a similar way.

The research team tested the dolphins’ breath by collecting samples from 11 wild bottlenose dolphins. Five were from Sarasota Bay in Florida, and the other six were from Barataria Bay in Louisiana.

