She Feels Insecure After Meeting The Gorgeous Girl Her Husband’s Mentoring

This woman’s husband works in a law firm, and he’s currently mentoring one of their new hires. Her husband shares every detail of his professional life with her, and recently, he asked if it would be possible to invite this girl he’s mentoring to have dinner with their family.

She said it was alright, and her husband has done this previously with other fresh graduates his firm hires.

It always turns out to be a nice night for her, and finally, the evening arrived for her to meet her husband’s latest mentee.

As soon as she saw this girl, she couldn’t get over how beautiful she was, which only made her feel terribly insecure about herself.

“First thing, she was gorgeous,” she explained. “Like, drop-dead gorgeous. Second, I learned she’s a Harvard graduate, and her father is a senator.”

“She was very polite and glad to meet me, but the more the evening went on, the more I started feeling insecure. She couldn’t stop gushing about my husband, how much she’s learned from him, how awesome he is, etc., which, to be honest, I agree with and feel proud.”

“But she also said things like now she understands “why they say behind every great man there’s a great woman,” that my husband always says great things about me, and that I am even more beautiful than in the pictures my husband showed her.”

When the night came to an end, this girl told her and her husband that they are “exquisite” and said she would really like to have dinner with them again.

The dinner happened days ago, and she can’t stop thinking about it. She still feels wildly uneasy that this girl is around her husband.

