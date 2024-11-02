Run An Oatmeal Bath To Create A Cozy Spa Vibe Right At Home And Soothe Dry, Itchy, Or Irritated Skin

Oatmeal isn’t just for breakfast—you can add it to baths for a skin-soothing soak. It’s perfect for calming dry, itchy, irritated skin. An oatmeal bath can also give you a cozy spa vibe right at home.

A long soak in a warm oatmeal bath will not only nourish your skin, but your mind and health as well. Studies have shown that taking regular baths can reduce your risk of heart disease and stroke.

Are you ready to turn your tub into an oatmeal oasis? Here are the benefits of sitting in oatmeal—and how to prep the bath for some serious relaxation time.

Benefits of Oatmeal Baths

Colloidal oatmeal is a finely ground version of whole oats. It dissolves in water and soothes your skin during a soak. It hydrates dry and itchy skin by creating a barrier that traps moisture.

Colloidal oatmeal combines starch and beta-glucan, which helps the oats hold water, leading to smoother and softer skin.

Oats also have anti-inflammatory effects, so they work well for conditions that cause itchy and irritated skin, such as eczema and psoriasis. Its calming properties can help ease inflamed skin.

Some research has linked oatmeal with preventing fungal growth. Oatmeal is an effective prebiotic that retains good bacteria on the skin, maintaining skin health and protecting it from infection. In addition, colloidal oatmeal has been proven to soothe angry sunburns because of its antioxidant properties.

Kids can benefit from this at-home treatment, too. Whether your child is suffering from rash, sunburn, or poison ivy, an oatmeal bath can assist them in getting their skin back in shape.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.