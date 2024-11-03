His New Girlfriend Called Him Cheap Because He Wanted Her To Cover Half Of Their Dinner Bill And Said A Real Man Wouldn’t Ask Her To Pay

This 25-year-old guy started dating an amazing woman, who’s also 25, just a few weeks ago. They hit it off from the beginning, and he thought everything was going great for the most part.

“She’s smart, funny, gorgeous, and all the things I was looking for. But now, there’s a bit of a situation, and I’m honestly wondering if I messed up,” he said.

For some context, ever since their relationship began, he has picked up most of the tabs during their dates, which he figured was quite normal. He didn’t mind footing the bill, and he wanted to make a good impression by “treating” his new girlfriend.

“But recently, I’ve started to feel like I’m the only one contributing financially. I pay for our dinners, movies, outings, and even things we pick up for her apartment when I’m over there,” he explained.

His girlfriend, on the other hand, has never offered to pay any of these expenses once.

He clarified that he wasn’t expecting her to just take over everything. However, if she offered to split an occasional bill or buy him a coffee from time to time, he believed that would’ve been nice.

He just doesn’t like how the cost of everything they do is falling on him. Sure, he works hard and enjoys being generous. Yet he’s not exactly rich, and he cannot be his girlfriend’s financial support system.

That’s why things came to a head just last night when he and his girlfriend went out to dinner at a nice restaurant she had picked out. After the check arrived at their table, she apparently looked at him, too, expecting him to handle it.

This pushed him to ask if she’d consider paying for her half of the meal, given the fact he’d been buying everything for them lately.

