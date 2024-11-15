She Allowed Her Female Neighbor To Stay With Her Husband Alone After Having To Evacuate, But Now She Regrets It

For eleven years, this 43-year-old woman has been married to her 44-year-old husband, and she doesn’t exactly trust him, as he cheated on her one time a while ago.

Currently, she’s away from home for two weeks on a business trip, and several days back, a wildfire swept through the area close to their neighborhood.

The fire has already consumed thousands of acres and is still burning. While her husband, who’s home alone, hasn’t had to evacuate, their 33-year-old neighbor was asked to.

It’s not that their neighbor’s house is at risk of burning down – she says her neighbor was asked to evacuate because her street is the main route for the firefighters to gain access to the fire and they shut the whole street down.

“Her house is on a different street, but our backyards join,” she explained. “My husband asked me if he could volunteer our house to have her stay over, and I said yes.”

“It made sense; she could stay close by to her house, our animals are friendly with each other, etc. She accepted the offer, and she’s been staying at our house.”

She admits she’s paranoid over her husband’s past behavior, and now she’s regretting allowing her female neighbor to stay over with her husband.

Her neighbor has kids, and her kids and pets are also staying at their home for the time being.

She feels really uneasy, even though initially, she was on board to do something kind for this woman.

