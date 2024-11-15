His Pregnant Wife Said She Cheated With Her Boss And He Might Not Be The Father Of Their Baby As A Prank, And Then She Questioned His Trust When He Fell For It

This 31-year-old man and his wife, Lisa, have been together since college. Right now, she’s also seven months pregnant with their very first baby.

Things are rarely dull in their relationship, either, since Lisa is quite witty and loves playing jokes on him.

It helps that she was a theatre kid, meaning she is great at acting and “selling” fake stories. He would frequently fall for her pranks in the past simply because she was so convincing, and he was quite gullible.

After being with Lisa for a long time, though, he can usually tell when she’s messing with him.

“But she’s upped the antics over the years, and so she can occasionally get me to believe one of her jokes,” he explained.

That’s exactly what happened just yesterday when he got home from work. He walked into their home and found his wife with tears in her eyes. Then, she told him they needed to discuss something serious.

He was immediately concerned and sat down with Lisa. He asked what was wrong several times, too, and his wife kept saying it was hard to talk about. Plus, she claimed to be “terrified” that he’d leave her.

“I kept pressing, and she told me she had an affair with her boss several months ago and wasn’t sure if the baby was mine,” he revealed.

“I asked if she was serious, and she said she was 100% serious and started crying even harder.”

