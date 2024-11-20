She Feels Humiliated Her Husband Never Mentioned Sleeping With Her Best Friend Back In College

Back in middle school, this 31-year-old woman met her husband Hogan, who is the same age as her.

They dated throughout high school, but they split up that summer before attending college since they were headed off to different parts of the country.

She remained in contact with Hogan, though, and they started dating again after he moved home post-graduation.

“Hogan was a D1 football player, and I know he had a wild streak in college,” she explained. “Several of my friends from high school attended the same college as Hogan, and they told me that he was a huge player and slept with way too many girls his first few years.”

“To be honest, I was hurt at the time since I still really cared for him, but we weren’t together, so I knew he had the right to do what he wanted.”

“I also was the one who ended things with him, and so I didn’t think it was fair for me to [be] upset about him sleeping with other women.”

After she resumed her relationship with Hogan, she questioned him about the crazy rumors she heard about his college days.

He simply said that yes, he had his fun, but he didn’t want to discuss the details of who he hooked up with or what he did, as that was behind him.

He reassured her that he would have preferred to have dated her so she shouldn’t be envious of the other girls who came into his life in college.

