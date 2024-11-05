She Told Her Mom That She’s The Reason She’s Never Having Kids

Back when this 22-year-old girl was in her teens, her mom was emotionally and mentally abusive towards her.

They argued several times a day, and her mom really put the pressure on for her to excel in school and tennis.

If her grades were less than amazing, her mom yelled at her. Her mom thrived on berating her for failing to try enough, even though she was diagnosed with ADD, was put on medication, and never managed to get less than As after that.

“She would also weigh me on a weekly basis and scold me when I gained weight, and she sent me to fat camp multiple times as a kid,” she explained.

“She even made me be a camp counselor to “lose some weight before college” and refused to pick me up when everyone quit, and I was left to run the camp by myself; I was only 19. Nothing I did was ever good enough.”

During her freshman year of high school, her tennis coach was tragically shot and killed. She was so close to him, and his death nearly destroyed her.

Her mom wasn’t sympathetic and accused her of doing drugs when she was just crushed to have lost someone so important to her.

Adding to her sadness and grief over such a profound loss, it ruined her to know that her mom had no trust in her.

She was in group therapy for a short amount of time, but her mom yanked her right out of it after realizing she had to leave class to participate in therapy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.