How To Determine An Appropriate Wedding Gift Amount, Depending On Your Relationship With The Happy Couple

Most of us look forward to attending a good wedding packed with romance, passion, and plenty of drinks. But leading up to the big day, expenses can become overwhelming.

Depending on where you live and your role in the ceremony, you may have to travel, book accommodations, and buy multiple outfits dedicated to this one event.

So, when it comes time to fill out a card and write a check, deciding exactly how much money to dole out for the newlyweds can be a doozy.

There are no hard and fast rules surrounding wedding gift amounts, either. Instead, it all comes down to your relationship with the couple (and your own financial means).

How Much Should You Gift As A Guest?

Before we break down specific relations to the bride and groom, let’s talk about averages.

According to The Knot, $150 was the average amount spent on wedding presents in 2023. This actually represented a decrease from $160 in 2022.

Knowing the national trend can serve as a stellar place to start, and you could even stick with this figure without assessing your connection to the happy couple.

However, if you want to be a bit more granular and thoughtful, the nature of your relationship should come into play.

