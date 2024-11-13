She Wants To Terminate Her Parental Rights And Move Far Away From Her 10-Year-Old Psychopathic Son

If you want to terminate your parental rights, it means you permanently put an end to the relationship you have with your child in a legal sense.

The process varies from state to state, but you do have to explain to the court why you want to no longer be your child’s legal guardian and why it’s in the child’s best interest.

Normally, you move to terminate your parental rights if you can’t provide your child with the care they need, but there are, of course, other circumstances leading to a mom or dad wanting to do this.

For this mom, she wants to terminate her rights because she feels her son is a threat to her family – herself, her husband, and the other children in their household.

“Many people don’t believe me when I say that my own child is a psychopath, but he is,” she explained.

“His issue is that he is incapable of remorse and enjoys inflicting pain on others for the fun of it. And he does it with a big smile on his face.”

“If that is not psychopathy, then I don’t know what is. He’s 10 and is gradually getting [worse].”

Her son has harmed animals, his classmates, and his siblings. He’s also threatened to take her and her husband’s lives away.

She’s afraid he’s serious and actually capable of doing this. Lately, he’s developed an obsession surrounding knives and actually went to school with one, so he got expelled.

