She’s Letting Her Wedding Guests Vote On What Her New Last Name Should Be Since She And Her Fiancé Can’t Pick

Taking your husband’s last name is a tradition that many women (as well as men) view as outdated and stodgy.

I’m going to give you a super quick history of how this tradition came to be, and if you ever thought it was romantic, it’s actually super dark.

Back in England in the Middle Ages, there was something called coverture in English common law, which limited a woman’s legal rights after marriage.

It basically made you the property of your husband, and the one entity recognized after marriage was your husband, so that made you legally dead.

There you have it: that’s why women started out taking on the last name of their husbands. But anyway, here we are in 2024, where it’s not that shocking to hear about women keeping their maiden names or working with their husbands to develop a new last name entirely.

As for a woman who calls herself Bona Bones and goes by @bona.bones on TikTok, she and her fiancé can’t decide on what their new last name should be, so they’re actually letting their wedding guests vote for them.

How cool is that? And she hilariously has in her bio “Maybe Mrs. Bonadona Bartlebaugh,” as that’s the combination of her last name and her fiancé’s.

Her last name is Bonadona, and his last name is Bartlebaugh, so if they went ahead and hyphenated both their last names to create a new one, it would be a lot to say.

People kind of lost their nuggets when she brought up the idea, so then they went with their next plan: allowing their wedding guests to pick.

