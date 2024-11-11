She’s Not Happy That Her Husband Gave A Girl At The Gym His Number And Volunteered To Help Her

Every morning at 5 a.m., this 29-year-old woman’s 35-year-old husband likes to head on over to the gym.

She and her husband are both invested in their fitness and health, and these are things they prioritize.

A week ago, her husband mentioned that one of their younger female neighbors was at the gym at the same time that he was one morning.

They struck up a conversation, which is how they realized they live close to one another. This girl actually approached her husband first and made a comment that it appears he’s training for some kind of competition.

“He said she proceeded to talk to him for the next hour,” she explained. “My husband is a very sweet guy; he’s very kind and friendly. This is to say that he’s very approachable.”

“Anyway, I didn’t make much of it, and he even joked that he thought I’d be more annoyed, and he’s glad I’m not – I said I think she was flirting, to which he agreed, but we joked it off, and I said, it’s good for his ego.”

Today, this girl was at the gym while her husband was again, and their conversation lasted even longer than their previous one.

Her husband gave this girl his phone number so they could discuss the supplements she’s taking, as she was questioning him about what she should do.

When her husband came home from the gym, she could see this girl was texting him to say thank you while sharing pictures of the supplements she bought.

