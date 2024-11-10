She’s Ready To Divorce Her Husband Since He’s Spent More Than A Year In A Psychiatric Hospital

A year ago, this 31-year-old woman’s 33-year-old husband started ruining their 6-year-old daughter’s artwork out of the blue.

The thing is, their daughter only drew stick figures and poodles back then, so she couldn’t understand why her husband was so triggered by her art.

Her husband was doing this in secret and lying about it all. She finally figured out what her husband was doing, and when she tried to talk to him about it, he went and broke all of their daughter’s art supplies after the conversation was over.

She scooped up their daughter and brought her to her mom’s house, as she was worried about how her husband was acting.

When she arrived back home, she admitted to her husband that she was concerned with his erratic behavior, and she begged him to seek out professional help.

Her husband said he would get help, and then he said he wasn’t positive why their daughter’s artwork was so upsetting to him. She couldn’t quite determine if her husband was being honest or not about that, though.

In the weeks that followed, her husband went to therapy, and she figured it was all resolved and behind them.

One evening, she went out with her friends, and when she returned, her husband stated he no longer felt comfortable being near their daughter.

This caught her off guard, as she assumed he was improving in therapy, and she thought the artwork thing wasn’t the biggest deal.

