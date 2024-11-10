The Rise Of The Dinosaurs 200 Million Years Ago Was Caused By Volcanic Winters, Not Warmth

One of the five greatest mass extinctions took place on Earth about 201.6 million years ago, when three-quarters of all living species disappeared.

The event occurred at the same time as powerful volcanic eruptions that split the giant continent of Pangaea apart. Over the course of around 600,000 years, millions of cubic miles of lava spewed into the atmosphere.

It marked the end of the Triassic period and the beginning of the Jurassic period, which was when dinosaurs arose and took over the planet.

The exact causes behind the End Triassic Extinction have been debated for years. The most popular theory is that carbon dioxide from the eruptions accumulated over many millennia, leading to the planet’s warming and ocean acidification, which made life unsustainable for many creatures.

However, a new study has suggested that the main driver behind the mass extinction event was cold, not warmth. Evidence shows that the volcanic eruptions lasted only decades rather than a hundred thousand years.

During this much shorter timeframe, sulfate particles that reflected sunlight were released into the atmosphere, blocking most of the sun, cooling the planet, and freezing many living creatures.

Later on, the temperatures gradually rose and likely contributed to the mass extinction, along with increased levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide. However, according to the researchers, the volcanic winters were the most damaging to Earth’s inhabitants.

“Carbon dioxide and sulfates act not just in opposite ways, but opposite time frames,” said Dennis Kent, the lead author of the study from Columbia Climate School’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory.

“It takes a long time for carbon dioxide to build up and heat things, but the effect of sulfates is pretty much instant. It brings us into the realm of what humans can grasp. These events happened in the span of a lifetime.”

