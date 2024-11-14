The Guy That She’s Been Seeing Got Upset That She Went On A Date With Another Guy

Some people believe that if you’re going on more than a few dates with them, that’s heading into exclusive territory, and you shouldn’t entertain anyone else.

This 26-year-old woman recently landed in hot water with the 30-year-old guy she’s been seeing after they failed to be on the same page regarding dating other people.

Two weeks back, she met him through a dating app, and their first date happened on that Thursday.

They grabbed drinks together, and that Sunday, they went for a walk and out for coffee. Last Saturday was their third date – they went out for dinner, followed by a sleepover at his house.

“The night after our very first date, he told me “he did a thing,” she explained. “When I asked what it was, he sent a screenshot of deleting his dating apps.”

“I asked why he did that, and he responded, “I’m over it.” I didn’t think much into this besides that he was frustrated with dating apps and was hopeful towards our next date.”

But she did let him know that she went out to grab drinks with someone last week, and he responded, wanting to know if she was going out on dates with other guys.

She told him she was simply hanging out with a friend. Then, after they had dinner on Saturday evening, he asked once more if she was dating anyone else, and she said she had turned a few guys down not too long ago.

Looking back, he easily was into her right from the start. She was on vacation leading up to their first date, and when she shared photos with him, he joked that she shouldn’t post them all because she was so pretty that guys would be all over her.

