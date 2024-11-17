This Damage-Free Christmas Decor Hack Helps You Hang Garland In Any Entryway Of Your Home Using A Curtain Rod

Countless Christmas lovers around the country and abroad are already decking the halls in anticipation of the happiest time of year.

But whether you live in an apartment or simply don’t feel like damaging your walls, hanging decor throughout your home can seem like it’s out of reach.

Well, with the latest TikTok-viral curtain rod hack, you can solve this annual problem and transform your living space into a cozy, festive abode.

Most of us usually save garland to line our staircase railings or adorn our front porches. Now, with a simple curtain rod, you can hang garland displays in any archway, doorway, window, or even sliding doors of your house!

Plenty of influencers have shown off their takes on this trend, but blogger @thekwendyhome demonstrated how easy this damage-free decor technique is in a step-by-step video.

To get started, all you need is a shower curtain rod. You can pick up a new one at the store or take one out of your guest bathroom. That’s actually what @thekwendyhome did!

Next, find a walkway in your space and install the tension rod. There’s no need to set it up at its intended height, either. Simply open up the rod at a manageable height so you can work on decorating it afterward.

Then, grab your favorite garland and begin wrapping it around the pole in a snake-like fashion. You can go as loose or tight as you want! Just try to keep the ends an even length so they look symmetrical when they hang down.

If you have any gaps, you can fill them in by poking and weaving through other accessories, such as faux greenery or flowers. Plus, you can take your garland display to the next level by incorporating wrapped twinkly lights, tied bows, strings of beads, or hanging ornaments.

