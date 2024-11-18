She Saw A Video Of Her Boyfriend Taking Turns Hooking Up With Another Girl On Social Media

This 19-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s 21, have been dating for nearly a year now. But while they’ve had their share of issues, as all couples do, she genuinely thought they were in a solid place.

Well, that all changed after her boyfriend went to a party at his friend’s house a couple of weeks ago and totally betrayed her.

For some context, she wasn’t able to go to the party since she was working late.

“So I told him to go have fun. I trusted him completely, so it didn’t really bother me,” she recalled.

Then, a few days ago, she was scrolling through her social media feed when she came across a shocking video from the party. In the clip, she saw her boyfriend with two of his guy friends and a girl.

“I didn’t watch the whole thing. I just saw enough to know that they were all hooking up with her. Like, literally taking turns,” she revealed.

At that point, her stomach dropped, and she immediately confronted her boyfriend. The worst part? He basically shrugged off the whole situation.

He claimed he was just drunk and that it “didn’t mean anything.” He called the incident “just a dumb thing” and laughed it off, saying it was merely “guys being guys.”

“It was like he didn’t even get how humiliating this is, especially with that video out there,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.