Use These Tips To Cope With The Time Change And Adjust To Earlier Evenings Now That Daylight Saving Time Is Over

As we plunge into November, the last licks of summer are officially gone. Temperatures are dropping, holiday items are hitting the shelves, and our days are getting shorter.

Now, daylight saving time has finally ended, too. Our clocks went back one hour at 2:00 a.m. on November 3, leaving us at Standard Time.

But, apart from the tiny upside of gaining an extra hour of sleep, the time change signifies the start of the darker season, which can be tough for many.

It will get darker earlier throughout the United States, and the shift can seriously disrupt our natural rhythm.

The Effects Of Clocks Turning Back

One of the most common changes you may experience is feeling tired earlier in the evening.

Our internal body clock, or circadian rhythm, manages everything from our sleep and hormone production to energy levels. It also relies on light cues, especially sunlight.

So, the clocks turning back can make our body a bit confused by the sudden shift in daylight. And the earlier sunset can trigger melatonin, or the hormone that promotes sleep, to be released sooner. That’s why you might feel more tired earlier.

Our appetites can be impacted as well, and you may find yourself feeling more hungry or having greater cravings.

