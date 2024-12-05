5 Christmas-Themed Cocktail Recipes To Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Meal

Christmas Is Coming!

With Christmas coming soon, holiday lovers across the country can barely contain their excitement. In addition to the overwhelming feeling of sheer joy, though, those who celebrate are also experiencing an equal dose of stress.

Are You Looking For Christmas Cocktail Ideas?

Who do you still have to purchase gifts for? Do you have enough wrapping paper and bows? What time do you have guests arriving at your home for Christmas day? And, of course, what the heck will you be serving on your holiday menu?!

All of these questions and more will be the focal point leading up to the festive celebrations. But thankfully, you will not have to fret about the most important part of your holiday get-together any longer. What’s the most critical element, you might be wondering? Well, cocktails– duh!

Here Are 5 That Will Make You The Star Of Your Holiday Meal

First of all, a curated drink menu is a perfect way to make any family gathering feel more thoughtful and cohesive. Plus, cocktails always take some stress off of mingling and may even help shut up some judgy extended family members. A win-win!

And I am not just talking about any old martinis or margaritas, either. Instead, one TikToker named Lauren Milovich, who goes by @thatsthespirits, actually shared her “Twelve Nights of Christmas Cocktails” series– and the drinks are to die for!

So, plop on your Santa hats and grab your liquor bottles– because you will not want to pass up creating these adorable cocktails for your Christmas celebration.

Candy Cane-Tini

If you love the flavor of peppermint but want to elevate the age-old candy cane, then this Candy Cane-Tini is the way to go. First, you should create candy cane syrup by combining one cup of sugar, one cup of water, and six candy canes in a saucepan.

Then, place the pan over high heat and whisk together until boiling. Once boiling, pour the syrup into a separate container and let it cool.

Next, pour two ounces of vanilla vodka, one and a half ounces of milk, and one ounce of candy cane syrup into a shaker. Shake the mixture up, and set aside while you prepare your glass. Grab a martini glass and dip the rim in peppermint frosting. Then, finish off by rimming your glass with crushed-up candy canes. Finally, pour in your Candy Cane-Tini and enjoy!

White Christmas Margarita

This White Christmas Margarita is decadent and elegant and will totally set the mood for your holiday celebration. Plus, it is super simple to make!

All you need to do is pour one and a half ounces of tequila, one ounce of Cointreau, one and a half ounces of white cranberry juice, the juice of one freshly squeezed lime, and a dash of cream of coconut into a shaker. Then, plop in some ice, and shake, shake, shake!

Next, grab a rocks glass and line the rim with more cream of coconut. Afterward, you can finish off the rim by adding some cane sugar. Finally, fill the glass with ice, pour your mixture over the rocks, and garnish with a sprig of rosemary and some fresh cranberries. This White Christmas Margarita will surely steal the show and have all of your family members asking for your secret recipe.

Grinch Punch

If you want to go a bit more whimsical with your Christmas menu and love the fictional green grump, then you cannot go wrong with serving this Grinch Punch to your holiday guests. First, simply combine one and a half ounces of coconut rum, one and a half ounces of pineapple juice, and half an ounce of blue curacao. Then, shake with ice to combine.

Next, rim a high ball glass with cream of coconut and red sprinkles. Finally, pour your Grinch Punch over the rocks. Now, you could stop here and enjoy the punch as-is. However, Lauren takes it one step further by actually carving a strawberry into the shape of a heart. Then, she pushes the heart into the middle of the drink– resembling the Grinch’s classic x-ray!

Whether you choose to add the heart or not, though, this Grinch Punch will surely earn some “oos” and “ahs” at the dinner table this Christmas.

Winter Spritz

If you love a good spritz but want to add some holiday spirit to the mix, this Winter Spritz recipe will not let you down. First, you will need to create a spiced cranberry syrup. So, combine one cup of sugar, one cup of water, one cup of cranberries, two sprigs of rosemary, and three cinnamon sticks in a saucepan. Then, whisk on high heat until boiling. Afterward, remove the syrup from the heat and let it cool.

Next, grab a glass and fill it with ice. Lauren opted to use two large ice spheres, but regular cubes or chips can work in a pinch, too. Then, pour three ounces of Aperol, three ounces of prosecco, and half an ounce of the spiced cranberry syrup over the top.

Finally, fill the remainder of the glass with club soda, and garnish with an orange slice, another rosemary sprig, and some cranberries. This Winter Spritz is surely a light and airy thirst quencher that will still pack a festive punch.

The Jack Frost

Okay, if you really want to take your dinner party to the next level, this Jack Frost frozen rum punch is the way to do it. Not only is it a bright blue color resembling the fictional character himself, but it also boasts a generous helping of liquor that will definitely get the party started.

To create this cocktail, start by rimming a rocks glass with cream of coconut and coconut flakes. Then, set the glass aside to focus on your drink. Next, pour three ounces of coconut rum, three ounces of blue curacao, five ounces of pineapple juice, and a glass full of ice into your blender. Blend on high until a slushy mixture forms.

Finally, pour the frozen rum punch into your coconut-rimmed glass and sip away! You will definitely feel like Jack Frost himself.