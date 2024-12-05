5 Edible Christmas Gift Ideas You Can Handmake Or Bake

TikTok - @prettycollected and @bysophialee

Who Doesn’t Love An Edible Christmas Gift?

There are so many reasons to make edible Christmas gifts for anyone left on your list! For one thing, it feels more special to handmake or bake treats for those you love, and let’s also not forget that it’s pretty affordable, too.

Let’s get into 5 of my favorite edible Christmas gift ideas that you can whip up for whoever you still need to get a gift for!

Pumpkin Bread

TikTok – @bailey__reagan

Pumpkin bread is one of my favorite things ever, and Bailey Reagan, who goes by @bailey__reagan on TikTok, cleverly thought of packaging the dessert up in a festive way for Christmas.

Bailey bakes pumpkin breads, slips them into cellophane bags, and ties Christmas ribbons on the tops of the bags before adding little Christmas tags.

She says you can also add in a Christmas tea towel to make it extra exciting. Love this so much!

Spiked Peppermint Bark Iced Coffee

TikTok – @prettycollected

For anyone on your list who loves peppermint bark, Michelle, who goes by @prettycollected on TikTok, has a pretty way of putting together a spiked peppermint bark iced coffee.

Michelle takes a beautiful drinking glass, puts a bow on it, and fills it with a handful of crinkle cut paper, a Starbucks K-Cup, a square of Ghirardelli chocolate peppermint bark, a mini bottle of Kahlua, and a mini bottle of RumChata Peppermint Bark Cream Liqueur.

White Chocolate Cranberry Almond Fudge

TikTok – @queengsrecipes

Queen G, who goes by @queengsrecipes on TikTok, has a unique recipe for white chocolate cranberry almond fudge. I’ll bet you’ve never tried that before! Grab a medium saucepan and add two bags of white chocolate chips, a generous chunk of butter, and a can of sweetened condensed milk. Stir all of the ingredients together over medium heat until it all melts together.

Next, add two Tablespoons of almond extract, chopped almonds, and dried cranberries. Mix well, place it in an 8×8 baking dish (greased and lined with parchment paper first), and leave it in the fridge for three to four hours.

Pull it out when it’s done setting, slice it up into squares, and you’re done!

Chocolate Wreath

TikTok – @itskimtish

Kimberly Anne, who goes by @itskimtish on TikTok, has an adorable chocolate wreath idea. You need 5 Lindt bonbons, cellophane, jute cord, and ribbon.

Lay out the cellophane, place the bonbons in a row on top of it, and roll it up. Tie pieces of jute cord around every bonbon and to secure the ends. Cut the pieces of jute cord down when finished tying them.

Pull both sides together in the shape of a wreath, and tie with ribbon.

Chocolate Chip Cookies With A Sweet Note

TikTok – @bysophialee

Sophia Lee, who goes by @bysophialee on TikTok, has a simple yet touching gift idea: chocolate chip cookies with a sweet note.

Sophia baked a bunch of chocolate chip cookies, packaged them all up in double little brown lunch paper bags, and added clothespins and ribbon on the tops of the bags.

She then printed out a sweet note and dropped them off.

