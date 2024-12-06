6 Christmas Cookie And Wine Pairings To Help You Enjoy The Season’s Best Treats

The Perfect Wine Pairing Goes Beyond Cheese, And ‘Tis The Season To Switch Things Up A Bit

When you think of the perfect wine pairing, all different types of cheeses probably pop into your mind. But now that it’s Christmas, it’s time to switch things up a bit and make our drink-and-snack duos a bit more on theme.

There will be no shortage of cookies in households across the country this week, and plenty of us are also looking forward to sipping on some vino amidst family gatherings. So, why not couple the two?

Here Are 6 Christmas Cookie And Wine Pairings To Help You Enjoy The Season’s Best Treats

Sure, there are already plenty of other classic Christmas pairings out there (think hot chocolate and marshmallows). Yet, when done right, wine and cookies can pair exceptionally well, giving you a bit of a buzz while you chow down on some of this season’s best treats.

The key is to make sure that your wine is just as sweet or even sweeter than the dessert you’re enjoying. It may sound counterintuitive, but when you eat sweeter food and sip harsher wine, the bitterness can actually be exaggerated and become overwhelming.

Still, if you’re not sure what to drink alongside your favorite Christmas cookies, have no fear. Here are some of the best Christmas cookie and wine pairings to try.

Sugar Cookies And Chardonnay

There’s nothing more nostalgic than the sugar cookie. Whether you bake them homemade and use cookie cutters to create festive shapes or just get store-bought dough, the best wine for this iconic cookie is hands-down chardonnay (especially if it’s oak-aged).

While chardonnay is often paired with seafood or pasta, its versatile flavor profile also complements the simplicity and tender texture of sugar cookies.

The wine’s buttery and subtle sweetness will harmonize with the sugar, butter, and vanilla. Plus, if your recipe includes any almond extract, the nutty notes in the wine will elevate the experience even further.

Gingerbread And Orange Muscat

Another holiday favorite is gingerbread. So, if you have some gingerbread houses lying around that are just waiting to be enjoyed, bust out a sweet-style bottle of orange muscat.

Made in many countries, from the United States to Italy and Australia, orange muscat offers notes of orange blossom, honey, clementine, and, of course, ginger.

The cookie’s spicy, honeyed flavors align perfectly with the wine’s profile, meaning they’re a match made in dessert heaven.

Thumbprint Cookies And Pinot Noir

Typically filled with raspberry, cranberry, or blackberry jam, thumbprint cookies pair beautifully with pinot noir.

This wine, which hails from France, has concentrated ripe fruit flavors, like stewed blackberry and black cherry. These notes complement the tartness of the berry jam filling, as well as the spices in the rest of the cookie.

So, with this pairing, you’ll get a balanced and flavorful snack that isn’t too heavy. What more can we ask for following an indulgent Christmas dinner?

Chocolate Chip Cookies And Cabernet Sauvignon

Regardless of if it’s Christmas or the dead of summer, most people adore chocolate chip cookies. However, you might not know that this staple dessert tastes delightful alongside a glass of cabernet sauvignon.

The star of every chocolate chip cookie recipe is its bittersweet, bold, dark chocolate chips. The beloved ingredient takes center stage in this pairing as well.

The buttery cookie and dark chocolate chips will enhance the wine’s fruit and nutty notes. And with a hint of vanilla rounding out the flavors, a chocolate chip cookie and cabernet sauvignon is the best duo to cozy up with by the fire.

Peanut Butter Cookies And Merlot

Peanut butter and fruit are a timeless pairing. So, when it comes to peanut butter cookies, merlot is an ideal match.

This full-bodied red with silky tannins, or the naturally occurring compounds in wine that come from grape stems, seeds, and skins, complements the chocolate and balances the richness of the peanut butter.

Featuring flavors of plum, cherry, and chocolate, merlot can seriously elevate the nostalgic peanut butter and jelly and offer a more adult (and delicious) take.

Spiced Orange And Nut Cookies And Mulled Wine

Finally, picture sitting beside the fire with a warm mug of mulled wine and some spiced cookies with citrus and nutty undertones.

This is the wonderful flavor profile you’ll achieve by enjoying spiced orange and nut cookies alongside mulled wine.

The wine’s fragrant spices will enhance the cookie’s flavors and literally taste like Christmas itself!