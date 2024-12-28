He Cut His Best Friend Out Of His Life For Cheating On His Amazing Girlfriend During Their Trip To Rome

Back in high school, this 28-year-old man became best friends with Callum, who is a year older than he is, and they’ve had a tight bond ever since then.

They’re always there for one another, and not that long ago, Callum asked him to come on a vacation to Rome. He instantly said yes, and he was thrilled to see the sights, enjoy incredible food, and take time out from his normal day-to-day life.

Several nights into their vacation, Callum ended up sleeping with a girl he met in a bar. Now, Callum has a girlfriend named Emma, who is absolutely wonderful.

Callum has been dating Emma for more than four years, and Emma has been nothing but a perfect girlfriend to him.

The morning after Callum hooked up with this girl, he confessed before claiming that what happens on their vacation will simply stay between them.

“He even laughed about it. Then, he asked me to back him up if Emma ever got suspicious, saying, “You’re my mate—just tell her we were at the Colosseum all night,” he explained.

“I told him I wasn’t comfortable lying for him and that cheating wasn’t something I could condone. He got defensive, saying, “It’s not a big deal—it’s just a trip fling. Don’t ruin my relationship over nothing.”

“When I got back to Dubai, I decided to distance myself from him. Callum called me out for “being self-righteous” and said I wasn’t acting like a true mate.”

“Some of our mutual friends are siding with him, saying I should’ve just stayed quiet and not made it my problem.”

He’s left wondering if it was wrong of him to cut Callum out of his life after he cheated on Emma and didn’t feel bad about it.

