Her Dad’s Girlfriend Bought Her A Creepy Christmas Gift And Cried When She Refused To Accept It

In February, this woman is set to give birth to her first baby, and this will mark the first grandchild in their family, so this is a big deal to her loved ones.

Her dad has a girlfriend named Lena, and while they can get along, they are not similar in the least. She dislikes a lot of what Lena enjoys, and while she doesn’t hate Lena, she finds her too assertive, which is why they never formed a bond.

An issue that really shows the divide between her and Lena comes down to influencers, of all things. Lena is all about influencers, and adores them, but she doesn’t feel the same way.

“Since I got pregnant, she’s been sending me posts on Instagram of random influencers talking about their experiences with childbirth, motherhood, etc.,” she explained.

“A few months ago, one of her favorite influencers gave birth and filmed the whole thing. She posted a cutesy, poorly edited video of the baby being born and her entire family watching from outside the delivery room, with country music playing in the background. Lena sent me that video, and I remember telling her I’d never do something like that.”

This year, for Christmas, she and her husband went to her cousin’s house along with her entire family. As they all opened up their Christmas presents, Lena passed an envelope over to her.

She found a business card inside the envelope for a videographer, and then Lena mentioned she hired this guy to record her giving birth.

She found the gift invasive and creepy, and it’s basically her worst nightmare to picture anyone else in the delivery room with her aside from her husband.

She has been very vocal about nobody being allowed in the room with her except her husband, so there’s no way Lena missed that memo.

Not wanting to humiliate Lena, she said thank you for the Christmas gift. Then yesterday, she and her husband met up with her dad and Lena to have lunch, and she figured that was her opportunity to set things straight.

She addressed Lena and stated that she did appreciate the present, but it made her wildly uneasy. She mentioned Lena didn’t have to buy her anything other than that for a Christmas gift, but she just would like Lena to not have this guy film her birth.

“Both she and my father got offended, and we ended up having an argument. At one point, Lena started crying and said she couldn’t understand why I’d pass up on the opportunity of creating such a “beautiful memento” of my child’s birth,” she continued.

“I replied that I found the idea of having someone film me during such a vulnerable moment to be creepy and invasive, and that this wasn’t the first time I expressed I was uncomfortable with it.”

“My father said that it was rude of me to say that and refuse the gift, and he’s “very disappointed” in me. My husband agrees with me, as does pretty much my whole family. I don’t really think I did anything wrong, but my father’s reaction is freaking me out.”

Do you think it was mean of her to refuse Lena’s gift?

