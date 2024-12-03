Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her And Got This Other Girl Pregnant, So She Blew Him Up To His Baby Mama

Pixel-Shot - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

It was more than a year that this woman spent with her boyfriend, Mark, and she was under the impression that what they had was true love.

They were making plans to move in with one another, and they were discussing a shared future. To her, it appeared that Mark was all in on their relationship.

“But everything came crashing down one evening when I stumbled upon a social media post that changed everything,” she explained.

“It was a picture of Mark at a party I hadn’t heard about, his arm around a woman named Lisa. Intrigued and uneasy, I checked her profile. That’s when I saw her recent post announcing her pregnancy.”

“Her caption said, “Can’t wait to meet our little one in a few months! #blessed.” My heart sank as I realized the timeline didn’t lie. Mark had been cheating on me, and now he was about to be a father.”

The following day, she went to Mark about the photo, and he didn’t attempt to hide that he was cheating on her. He simply responded that he wasn’t quite positive about how to break this news to her and that the cheating with Lisa “just happened.”

She was livid as Mark broke her heart. It hurt her that Mark also lied to her and stabbed her in the back – he didn’t just get Lisa pregnant.

She instantly dumped Mark, then turned around and shared some fun facts about Mark with Lisa. She believed Lisa was entitled to the truth about the father of her unborn child.

She sent Lisa a message and attached screenshots of texts from Mark, saying he was in love with her and was anticipating their future spent together.

She added in recent photos of them, too. Lisa actually got back to her with a thank you, and she said she had no clue Mark wasn’t single.

Lisa thought she was the only woman in Mark’s life. Lisa kicked Mark out of her house and broke up with him. Lisa is only going to be co-parenting with Mark when their baby arrives – she’s romantically done with him.

“Now, Mark is scrambling to figure out how to handle his situation with Lisa while I’ve cut him off completely,” she continued.

“Part of me feels like I did the right thing by exposing him, but another part wonders if I went too far. Should I have just left quietly and let Lisa figure it out on her own? Or was I justified in ensuring she knew the truth?”

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to kick Mark while he was down and blow him up to his baby mama.

What do you think?

