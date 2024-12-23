Her Boyfriend Freaked Out And Started Yelling At Her After She Said She Wanted To Purchase Him A Christmas Present

darkfreya - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Christmas is supposed to be the most magical time of the year, but it’s not a happy season for everyone. This 19-year-old girl has been with her 24-year-old boyfriend for the last four months, and things have gotten pretty stressful between them recently due to Christmas.

Yesterday, she told her boyfriend she wanted to purchase a Christmas present for him, and he literally melted down on her for wanting to do something nice.

“He lost his mother 16 years ago, and since then, he hasn’t celebrated Christmas. I understand that the holidays can be incredibly tough for him, and I’ve been trying to be supportive and considerate of his feelings,” she explained.

“This year, I thought a small, thoughtful gift might help him feel less alone during the holidays. I asked him for small gift ideas, something, but instead of appreciating the gesture, he exploded on me.”

“He yelled at me, telling me I was “forcing my belief system” on him, that I was being pushy and disrespectful for even suggesting a present.”

He got more aggressive from there and snapped that if she wanted to be with a guy who can participate in traditional Christmas things, she should find someone new.

She literally was just trying to be a nice girlfriend and do something sweet for her boyfriend, and that’s how she got treated.

Her boyfriend has freaked out on her like this before, and he hates to address his feelings. Any time her boyfriend has an issue, he will brush it off and say he’s alright, but she has to pry to get him to be honest.

Then, her boyfriend’s feelings just leak out, and he starts a blowout fight with her. He constantly says she should leave him or that he isn’t deserving of her.

darkfreya – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

“Despite his promises to change and his sweet apologies after these blowups—where he tells me how motivating I am, how sweet I am, and how I’m a blessing in his life—there’s been no real change in his behavior,” she added.

“He still lashes out and remains avoidant. The latest incident with the Christmas present has made me seriously question if this is the final straw.”

“I deeply care about him and understand that he’s grieving and dealing with a lot, but his constant avoidance, self-loathing, and hostile reactions are emotionally draining.”

It’s exhausting to have to walk on eggshells around her boyfriend, and she’s tired of trying to be there for him only to be met with such anger.

She’s left wondering if she should walk away or stay and try to get through to him.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read