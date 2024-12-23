Moose Balls Don’t Require Any Baking And Make A Great Conversation Starter For Your Christmas Table

If you’re looking for a conversation starter for your Christmas table, then I suggest you make moose balls. This dessert might have a goofy name, but it is so mouthwateringly delicious.

TikToker Leighton (@leighton742) is breaking down the steps of how to make them. Her family has them every year for Christmas, and they’re always a hit! Her video detailing the recipe has over two million views.

Moose balls do not require any baking. They’re also kid-friendly, and the prep work for them is incredibly simple.

I must warn you: it’s way too easy to just keep popping these bite-sized delights in your mouth and fill up on them. Moose balls will bring all the holiday cheer to your spread, so get rolling on them right away!

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of butter

1 teaspoon of vanilla

14 ounces of sweetened condensed milk

1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips

1 1/2 cups of shredded coconut

1 1/2 cups of graham cracker crumbs

Directions:

In a large bowl, add the melted butter, vanilla, and can of condensed milk. Stir well to combine. Next, pour in the chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and graham cracker crumbs. You can crush up graham crackers on your own to create the crumbs or buy a box of crushed graham crackers.

Mix everything together, and then let it chill in the refrigerator for about an hour. This will firm up the batter and make it easier to scoop.

After the allotted amount of time, use an ice cream scooper to shape them into small balls. Refine the shapes by rolling them around with your hands.

Once you form the balls, cover them with additional graham cracker crumbs. When all the balls are thoroughly covered in the crumbs, stick them in the fridge to allow them to harden. In the comments section, several TikTok users shared the unique additions they made to Leighton’s moose ball recipe.

“My mom sprinkles a little bit of cinnamon on them after they’re done,” commented one user.

“I added chopped walnuts, and OMG, 10/10 recommend everyone to go make it, and it’s sooo easy,” wrote another.

“I love coconut! I wonder if they’d be good with white chocolate morsels or even butterscotch,” stated a third.