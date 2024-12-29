Her Boyfriend Repeatedly Embarrassed Her At His Company Christmas Party, So She Left Early

Olga - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

One weekend ago, this 28-year-old woman’s 30-year-old boyfriend invited her to come along to his company Christmas party.

She was anxious about it, but she said yes. She was eager to impress his coworkers, so she invested a ton of time into selecting the best outfit, getting her hair done, and making sure she looked her best.

On the night of the party, they got to the event, and it did go off without a hitch in the beginning. She said hello to her boyfriend’s coworkers, who were nice yet rigid.

“During dinner, my boyfriend made a joke about my job. I’m an event planner, and he works in corporate finance,” she explained.

“He said something like, “She just plans parties for a living while I’m out here making real money.” People laughed, but I felt a lump in my throat. I work hard, and I’m proud of what I do, so hearing him belittle me like that stung.”

“I tried to laugh it off to keep things light, but then he doubled down. Someone asked me about my favorite event I’d planned, and before I could answer, he interrupted, saying, “Probably one of those kids’ birthday parties. That’s her level of expertise.” Everyone laughed again, and I just sat there mortified.”

It really hurt her feelings to have her boyfriend repeatedly embarrass her in front of his coworkers like that, and he just kept on going.

When it came time for dessert, everyone was recounting hilarious stories, and her boyfriend piped up with one that pertained to the first time she met his mom and dad.

This story is something she finds deeply humiliating, and she has made it crystal clear to him that she doesn’t want him to recount this to a single soul.

Olga – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Yet, there he was, sharing it with everyone he works with. She pleaded with her boyfriend to cut it out and not follow through with the story, but he went ahead anyway.

“I felt like I couldn’t breathe. Everyone was laughing, and I wanted to disappear. I quietly told him I wasn’t okay with what he was doing, but he brushed me off, saying, “Don’t be so uptight—it’s all in good fun,” she added.

But it wasn’t fun for her to sit there as everyone laughed at her. She was so fed up that she resolved to go home.

So she politely got up from the table, said thank you to the party’s host, and got right out of there. After she returned to her house, her boyfriend was livid with her.

He even said she humiliated him for walking out and leaving him by himself. He insisted she made him look awful to everyone he works with by Irish exiting, and he snapped that she was being dramatic.

“Now he’s refusing to apologize and insists I owe him an apology for “overreacting.” My friends are split. Some say I should’ve stayed and dealt with it later, while others think he crossed the line,” she continued.

She just felt like her boyfriend used her to make himself look better to his coworkers, and she doubts he has any respect for her after how the night went.

She’s left wondering if it was wrong of her to leave the Christmas party after her boyfriend couldn’t stop making her the punchline of all his jokes.

You can read the original post below.

Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read