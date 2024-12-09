His Wife Slept With Another Man While They Were Separated, And He Just Found The Steamy Letter This Guy Wrote To Her

goodluz - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It’s not every day you hear about a married couple separating, then being brought back together better than ever.

But that’s exactly what happened to this 44-year-old man and his 41-year-old wife after they went through a separation.

Seven years ago marked the worst time in his marriage to his wife, and he admits that he’s largely at fault for that.

He and his wife decided to separate for a period of six months, and he knows it was a key time for them to both grow and be better partners.

They both attended therapy and worked hard to make the other person feel like a priority, which led them to realize they wanted to remain in their marriage.

Currently, his marriage is an A+, but while they were not together, they both slept with other people, and they didn’t keep their flings a secret.

“Recently, I came upon a letter a guy had sent to my wife during our separation period,” he said. “She explained what it was and said I could read it.”

“Basically, it was a letter from a guy she had a brief thing with, giving her a list of all her great qualities to pump her up (her esteem was at a point).”

“Some sweet and kind stuff, but also comments about her body and [steamy] stuff (there were 2 comments about her body and 3 about skills or moves in bed.”

goodluz – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

It was jarring for him to read the entire letter, and he feels jealous. The guy his wife slept with was also separated at the time, ultimately going back to his own wife.

The relationship his wife had with this guy was something important for both parties, and he knows he has to be thankful that this guy helped his wife to see that she should stay married.

The steamy comments this guy wrote about his wife are lodged in his brain, and he cannot quit visualizing it. He’s left wondering how on earth he can forget what this guy appreciated about his wife.

